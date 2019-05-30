Alabama equal pay bill heads to governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill aimed at stopping pay discrimination heads to the governor’s desk. If it becomes law, Alabama would be the second-to-last state to pass a law of this sort.
The bill stops an employer from paying an employee less based off their sex or race.
There are some exceptions, including if the employer is paying them based on a merit system and seniority system.
Rep. Adline Clarke, D-Mobile, said she has tried for two years to pass a similar bill. Clarke said, currently, there is an old federal equal pay law, but she says this state law would update it.
“This bill will create an awareness first and foremost for the workers in the state of Alabama that they have a right to file pay discrimination suits when and if they exist,” Clarke said.
Under this bill someone would have two years after the act of discrimination to file a lawsuit.
Any employer who violates this would pay the employee back the money he or she is owed with interest.
