Armed woman dies after being shot by Huntsville police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has died after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday morning.
She’s been identified as Crystal Danielle Ragland, 32.
Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer with the Huntsville Police Department, says officers were called to the Stadium Apartments on Westheimer Drive off Ivy Avenue around 8:30 a.m., after getting calls about a woman who was outside waving a gun and pointing it at her neighbors.
“When officers arrived, there was in fact, an armed female with a gun. The details of the call were that she was pointing that weapon at neighbors and residents in the area just prior to the officers’ arrival. When officers arrived, there was a brief confrontation and shots were fired. At least one of our officers did fire,” Lt. Johnson explained.
Ragland was shot in the incident. She was taken to the hospital and later passed away.
Huntsville spent the day at the complex investigating the matter.
“Right now, we have an entire investigative unit and the CID commander out on the scene,” Lt. Johnson stated. “It’s a very large crime scene that we’re looking at. We want to make sure that we don’t miss anything so we have the general area of the entire building roped off.”
HPD officials are speaking with witnesses and responding officers and they’re reviewing body cam and in-car footage.
It happened outside one of the buildings on the lower level of the apartments. Evidence markers were seen on the ground.
“There’s a lot of physical evidence on the scene. It’s very cumbersome to find shell casings in grass. You have to look for any bullets in the general area. We know nobody was in the apartment that she was standing in front of. No one else was hurt,” Lt. Johnson added.
Several people who live at Stadium Apartments say Ragland suffered from mental illness. Friends say she attended Johnson High School and was a military veteran She’s lived in the complex for several years, according to other residents.
Deseree Montgomery spent the night at the complex and heard gunfire. She spoke with the media about what happened.
“I heard several gunshots going off, so it woke me up out of my sleep. I jumped up and ran to the bedroom window,” she stated. “I asked the police why they shot the woman and they said that the woman had a gun. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It scared the mess out of me. I still can’t believe it.”
