Judge delays bond hearing for Coley McCraney

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a waiting game for Coley McCraney. Wednesday, a judge delayed his bond hearing in a 20-year-old capital murder case.
McCraney is charged with the deaths of Wiregrass teens Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley.
This was about a two-and-a-half hour long hearing. The state didn’t bring any witnesses but the defense brought several - one of the more shocking being JB Beasley’s father, Hilton Beasley.
McCraney hoped to set the tone for his hearing as he entered the courthouse saying, “No I didn’t!”
When asked by reporters if he committed the double murder of Hawlett and Beasley in 1999 during Wednesday’s bond hearing his attorneys worked to paint his innocence.
They called Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker to the stand who confirmed he grew up with McCraney and said he was never aggressive.
McCraney’s son and wife testified that he is a family man, and God fearing.
And there were some gasps in the courtroom when Beasley’s testified he felt McCraney should get bond.
“We’re talking about a father. We’re talking about a father of a 17-year-old girl, and for him to come forward and feel so strongly, he could have easily sat by and said nothing,” said Defense Attorney Andrew Scarbrough.
Beasley says he started his own investigation into his daughter’s death and no evidence he found pointed to McCraney.
But the state says DNA collected at the scene went through the state’s forensic system and was matched against 17 million sample profiles and McCraney’s name was the one that matched.
There was no word from the judge on when he will make his final ruling.
