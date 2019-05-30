Covington Mall in Andalusia getting a facelift

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington Mall in Andalusia is getting a much-needed facelift.
Workers are busy putting stucco on the outside of the mall, which includes the JCPenney store.
Co-owner Michael Jackson said he hopes the fresh look will help attract new tenants. He and his brother Shaun Jackson bought the mall in May 2018.
Kelly Ralls with the city of Andalusia said the mayor and other city officials are working as a team with the Jacksons to find retailers for the mall.
“They are making it a priority to try to fill those spaces,” Ralls said.
Michael Jackson and city leaders say they have some prospective tenants but nothing definitive yet.
The 113,000-square-foot mall sits in a highly visible spot and is the first thing travelers on Highway 84 see when they get into the city.
The renovation job should be done by the end of next week.
