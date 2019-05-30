Firefighters fight the heat inside and outside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a busy Thursday for many Montgomery Fire/Rescue firefighters as they battled three structure fires in the extreme heat.
“We’ve had three structure fires today. Each one of them, I know that they had some significant smoke showing when they (firefighters) arrived," said Capt. Jason Cupps with Montgomery Fire/Rescue.
The firefighters had to put out those three structure fires in temperatures of nearly 93 degrees all while wearing full bunker gear, which weighs up to 75 pounds.
“[Wearing full bunker gear] I would say your body temperature could exceed 100 to 101 degrees," Cupps said. “It is very hot, and while it does do a great job of protecting us from the heat and flames when we’re in a structure fire, it also has a thermal layer in it that traps heat in."
“In 10, 15, 20 minutes, you can lose five, six or more pounds in water weight just from sweating so much," said fire Sgt. Devon Otwell.
Otwell said during this time of the year, it’s important for firefighters to stay hydrated, even on their off days.
“When it comes to hydration, you have to focus on drinking as much water as possible, and that’s not just the day of your shift, you have to do that on your two off days too, otherwise you’re behind the curve if you wait until you get on your shift to start drinking water," Otwell said.
According to Otwell, all of the fire trucks at Station 2 in Montgomery are equipped with coolers.
“The fire trucks have a cooler inside of them that has ice, water and Gatorade inside of it, so even if we’re not at a house fire we have something to drink, whether we’re at a car wreck, or something like that," Otwell said.
The firefighters at Station 2, which is where Otwell works, also exercise outside twice a day. Otwell said working out outside gets the firefighters used to the high temperatures they will encounter on the job.
“Just being outside and training as much as possible outside will get you acclimated to this Alabama heat," Otwell said.
According to Cupps, in an effort to keep MF/R firefighters safe this summer, more units will be responding to each scene.
“You may see more companies dispatch to a fire during the summer, just because you’ll have extra man power for the heat and that way, we can rotate more people through and make sure no one gets dehydrated," Cupps said.
There will also be rehabilitation units at each scene as well.
“We have a rehabilitation unit that comes out to each scene. They have water, they have Gatorade and it has an air conditioning place with some seating inside so they can climb up in it and cool off," Cupps said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.