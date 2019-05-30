Fourth arrest in shooting that killed 1, left pregnant woman critical

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A fourth and final suspect has been arrested after a double-shooting that left one man dead and a pregnant woman in critical condition, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Carlos Lindsey was found in Enterprise Tuesday and arrested for his alleged role in the shooting death of Shawn Bernard Callins and the shooting of Kenisha Lashea Lee.
Lindsey is charged with capital murder and attempted murder and is being held without bond. His arrest comes after those of David Markel Key, Willie Gerome Blackmon and Kaleb Tyreak Tubbs.
The shooting happened Saturday around 1:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Florida Avenue. Dothan Police said the suspects forced their way into Callins’ apartment to commit a robbery. Once inside, the victims were struck by multiple bullets before the suspects fled on foot.
Callins died from his injuries. Lee, who was more than six months pregnant, was rushed to a Florida hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-Section to deliver her baby. Both the mother and child remain in critical condition.
