Hitman receives maximum sentence in third attempted murder trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man convicted again of attempted murder in his third trial received the maximum sentence Thursday.
Jacquees Boone, convicted of the 2014 assault and attempted murder of Alondre Cooley, was sentenced to serve life in prison.
The shooting happened on March, 29, 2014 around 11:30 p.m. on Edward J. Nettles Lane in West Montgomery. Cooley, who says he was walking to his girlfriend’s house, was shot in the face.
Prosecutors said in 2015, what Cooley didn’t know was members of his family had helped police bust a local drug dealer. The drug dealer hired Boone, his longtime friend and fellow crew member to settle the score and take out a member of Cooley’s family.
This was the third time Boone’s case was brought to court. He stood trial for the charges in 2015 and was found guilty but the conviction was thrown out after evidence was presented during trial.
In 2017, the case was declared a mistrial after a witness, who had just testified in court, was shot outside the courthouse.
Boone was facing 20 years to life in prison.
