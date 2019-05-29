199 Huntsville Remington employees getting temporarily furloughed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One hundred and ninety-nine workers at Remington’s Huntsville facility will be out of work for two months this summer.
The Alabama Department of Commerce says it received information about the furlough this week. The furlough will be in effect June 3-Aug. 2.
The commerce department says they provided the company with dislocated worker response assistance information to help the affected workers.
Remington declared bankruptcy in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.