Kickoff time set for Troy, South Alabama’s ‘Battle for the Belt’

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The kickoff time for the “Battle of the Belt” has been announced for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 between Troy and South Alabama.
Since the two teams began playing for the belt, neither team has won at home against the other. The Trojans are looking to change that this year when the two take each other on under the lights of Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans earned the largest win in the series when they beat the Jags by 21 points, 38-17, last season in Mobile.
The Wednesday night kick will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The Trojans lead the very young gridiron series 4-3 all-time.
The Sun Belt also announced the kickoff time for the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game. That game will kick at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7. That game will either be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
