Kickoff times secured for first quarter of Alabama, Auburn schedules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Television networks have announced the start times for the first few weeks of the season, including Alabama and Auburn’s first three games.
Alabama football is looking to rebound from a 44-16 loss to Clemson to end last season in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
That all begins when the Crimson Tide opens up the season against Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
The Tide’s home opener is on Sept. 7 against New Mexico State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Alabama will open up road and SEC play on Sept. 14 when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina, for the first time since its 2010 loss. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Auburn had an up-and-down year in 2018, but finished the season on a high note with a 63-14 victory over Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Auburn opens up the season in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium against Oregon on Aug. 31. The game will be televised on ABC and kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Auburn will be at home the next two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 7 and Kent State on Sept. 14. The game against the Green Wave will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m., and the game against the Golden Flashes will be at 6 p.m. either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
