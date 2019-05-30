Lawmakers stand in budget battle over CHIP funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers still need to pass the Education and General Fund budgets before ending the session, but debate continues over how to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
The federal government is requiring states to pay for more of CHIP, which provides insurance for low to middle income children.
“We’re going to fund CHIP. I don’t think it’s debatable whether we’re going to fund CHIP. The question is the funding mechanism,” said Rep. Bill Poole, the chairman of the House Education Budget.
The Senate and House passed different budgets with different amounts allotted to pay for CHIP. The Senate wants the general fund to pay for the majority of CHIP while the House wants the education budget to help pay for CHIP.
“Every dollar that goes into another program, that’s another dollar that can’t go into the classroom,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Mackey said he has been meeting with state lawmakers about the issue.
“To make sure it doesn’t take money out of the classrooms and that if it has to take some out that it’s as little as possible,” he said.
Lawmakers are expected to meet for a conference committee to hash out the details Thursday morning.
