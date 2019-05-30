Major change planned for busy Covington County intersection

RIVER FALLS, Ala. (WSFA) - A major change in traffic pattern is planned on a popular route to the beach through Covington County.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says there are plans on the table to build a roundabout at the intersection of highways 84 and 55 in the town of River Falls, which is outside Andalusia.
The plan is to build it sometime in 2020. Part of that process will include a public meeting before ALDOT begins accepting bids.
ALDOT has not set a date yet when the public meeting will be and where.
