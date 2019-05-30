Smartt named Collegiate Baseball All-American

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University catcher Chase Smartt earned All-American honors Thursday when he was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team, powered by Diamond.
Smartt earned those honors by slashing a .343/.406/.523 line with 21 doubles, six homers and 41 RBIs this season.
“Our program benefits when players earn postseason accolades, and I am proud that Chase has been named a Collegiate Baseball All-American,” head coach Mark Smartt said of his son.
Smartt’s doubles total ranks 22nd in the country. He walked more times (25) than he struck out(22) and finished tops in the Sun Belt only striking out once every 9.8 at-bats.
Over the course of two months, he was hotter than an Alabama summer day in July. He hit .415 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs and was named the National Hitter of the Week over the stretch. He had seven games where he knocked in multiple runs.
He finishes his career as Troy’s all-time leader in games played (222). His 47 career doubles rank fourth and his 214 career hits rank fifth.
The senior backstop becomes the 55th Trojan to earn All-American honors and the 17th to earn those honors since the school joined the Sun Belt Conference back in 2006.
