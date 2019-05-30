150 students hired for Montgomery youth summer employment program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders say around 150 students have been hired for the 2019 City and County Youth Summer Employment Program.
According to the city, 100 students were hired for departments like risk management, planning, zoo, clean city and parks and recreation.
Forty-five students were hired to work at offices throughout the county including: The County Commission, Sheriff, District Attorney, Probate, Revenue Commissioner, Engineering Department, Personnel, Community Corrections, Youth Facility and many more.
Mayor Todd Strange says there were double the number of applicants to available jobs.
Work for students will begin on June 3 and is expected to last six to eight weeks, depending on each department’s needs.
To be eligible, applicants had to live in Montgomery and be at least 17-years-old.
