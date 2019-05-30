Sure could use some rain

Future radar
By Eric Snitil | May 30, 2019 at 4:36 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 4:36 AM

At 95 degrees, Montgomery was within a single degree of the record high yesterday. Thankfully, we're going to back off a few degrees moving forward. That doesn't mean it won't be hot, just not as hot. Plan on lower 90s for highs this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm will be possible later in the day, representing roughly a 20% rain risk. Again, not a huge difference from where we've been, but a step in the right direction.

The weekend ahead looks generally dry and sunny with highs into the lower 90s. We need rain, but any prospects for drops will be 10% or less on any given day. The pattern remains sunny and hot into next week with no appreciable rain in the forecast.

