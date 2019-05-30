Sure could use some rain

At 95 degrees, Montgomery was within a single degree of the record high yesterday. Thankfully, we're going to back off a few degrees moving forward. That doesn't mean it won't be hot, just not as hot. Plan on lower 90s for highs this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm will be possible later in the day, representing roughly a 20% rain risk. Again, not a huge difference from where we've been, but a step in the right direction.