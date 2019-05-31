Ala. State Rep. Jimmy Martin dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Representative Jimmy Martin has died.
According to State Auditor Jim Ziegler, Martin, R-District 42, passed away Friday morning.
The Martin Funeral Home in Clanton, which Martin co-owned with his siblings, posted about his death:
“Dad, Jimmy Martin, went to be with our Heavenly Father early this morning. He is healed, which is exactly what we have been praying for! We just made it home, so we will let everyone know the arrangements later today. Please continue to pray for our family as we go through these next several days. We love and appreciate All the love and prayers our family and friends have surrounded us with! Blessed!”
Martin was elected to office in 2014. He also served District 42 between 1998 and 2010.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.