City of Auburn unable to accept credit card payments on June 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Heads up east Alabama! The City of Auburn will not accept any credit card payments on June 3rd.
Auburn will begin changing the software that manages revenue collection throughout the City on Monday. This will include business licensing, tax collection and other receipts like Parks and Recreation fees.
Because of this, the City will be unable to accept credit card payments on Monday. Credit card transaction processing is expected to resume on Tuesday, June 4th.
The Utility Billing Office will continue regular operations during this time, including accepting credit card payments.
