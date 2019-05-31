Columbus 2nd graders remix “Old Town Road” as they move to 3rd grade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of Columbus second graders are getting into the spirit of moving on up as the school year ends.
Jamisha Harrison’s second grade class at Dorothy Height Elementary School switched up the lyrics to the popular song “Old Town Road” to show how excited they are to move on to the third grade.
The students also learned a choreographed dance to go along with their new song.
“My students are my prime motivation, I am intrinsically motivated to make learning fun and engaging to turn all the ‘I can’ts’ to ‘I can,'” said Harrison.
Check out Ms. Harrison and her students in the video above.
