Food for Thought 5/30

HIGH SCORES
Tower Taproom (101 Tallapoosa St.): 100
Southern Comfort Restaurant (210 Wasden Rd.): 98
Peyton’s Place (5336 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Dairy Queen (6120 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
LOW SCORES
Keum Kang San (2070 East Blvd.): 71
Priority Items: Roaches in kitchen; Vegetables prepared & stored on floor; No sanitizer in dishwasher
La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant & Grill (4530 Troy Hwy.): 79
Priority Items: Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands; Meat/dairy in cooler at improper temperature
Wow Wings (2445 E. South Blvd.): 80
Priority Items: Used toilet paper not properly disposed of in restroom; No accurate food thermometer in establishment
Taqueria Los Primos (4429 Troy Hwy.): 81
Priority Items: Rodent found in establishment; Refried beans in cooler at improper temperature
