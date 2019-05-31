House District 74 candidate Daniel Sparkman lays out top priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Daniel Sparkman is one of the six Republican candidates in the race for House District 74.
A special election will be held on June 11 to fill the spot left vacant after the death of Representative Dimitri Polizos, who represented the district since 2013.
The 33-year-old Sparkman makes it clear his driving force in running for House District 74.
“I want to be the voice of the people of District 74. My passion throughout my life has been people," said Sparkman.
This Republican is a first-time candidate but is no stranger to politics. Sparkman worked for five years as the press secretary for the last two governors.
“I have a wide array of experience with policy issues and process. So, I won’t have to have any on the job training. I will hit the ground running the day I am elected,” said Sparkman.
Education is a top priority for the Booker T. Washington Magnet High School graduate and new father.
“Continue to progress our education system that’s ensuring that our dollars we allot to the classroom make it to the classroom," said Sparkman. "Because we have to ensure that the money isn’t being spent on overhead or administration but getting to the students.”
Workforce development is also something else that is high on his list.
“Here in Montgomery we have MPACT, which is a career tech program. It is a fantastic place. We need more of that across the state to ensure our students are ready to go straight to the job site when they graduate,” said Sparkman.
Sparkman would also like to take a look at those who are active duty military from Alabama, but stationed outside of the state not having to pay income tax.
“Our active duty military, we should do anything to support them. If they are not using our resources in Alabama, I do not believe they should be paying taxes in Alabama," said Sparkman. “That is something I want to look at. As with any legislation that comes across my desk I am going to way the pros and cons, seek out the experts, and of course the opinions of folks in my district before making a decision.”
To date Sparkman and his team have knocked on 7,000 doors. He feels getting out and meeting with voters is what will ultimately win this race.
In the coming days we will be introducing you to the other Republican candidates.
If there is a runoff it will be held August 27. Whoever wins the primary will go on to face Democrat Rayford Mack in the general election on Nov. 12.
