Huntsville student Erin Howard is co-champ of Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - In a nail-biting finish after over three hours on stage, Mountain Gap P-8 student Erin Howard left the Scripps National Spelling Bee a champion.
She wasn’t the only one. In a late decision, the judges declared all finalists who lasted into round 20 would be declared a winner. Erin was among the eight winners by correctly spelling “erysipelas." It was about midnight in Washington when she did it.
After the celebration, Erin talked with WAFF / Gray correspondent Alana Austin. “I really cannot describe how I feel right now because I never expected to be a champion or ‘octo-champion'” Howard said with a laugh. “I just wanted to do better than I did last year. I just wanted to spell two words correctly in the prime time finals and I did so much more than that. I’m over the moon right now.”
Erin says she’s going to keep things cool when it comes time to celebrate. “This is a lot. I’m going to be doing a lot of TV in the next few days so I’m just going to celebrate by chilling whenever I can. That will be my celebration."
The 14-year-old spelling champ tackled increasingly difficult words like “deixis,” “meerschaum,” “Komondor,” “zamacueca,” and “jindyworobak.”
Erin was the only one from Alabama.
Each of the winners will receive $50,000, a reference library from Merriam-Webster, a trip to New York City, a trip to Hollywood and more.
She is already an old pro at this. This is the fourth year in a row she has made it to the national competition
She finished in the top 10 the previous two years, and was 22nd in 2016.
She advanced by winning the Alabama Spelling Bee for the fourth year in a row - every year since 2016. This year, she won the Alabama Spelling Bee with the word “cogitation.”
Here’s some past coverage of Erin’s spelling accomplishments.
