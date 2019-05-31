It’s the weekend!

Our hot workweek is coming to an end. Our hot weather is only kinda sorta coming to an end. Temperatures today will warm into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies with just the slightest risk for a passing shower. We had a few of those around yesterday, and we warned our Thursday rain chances would probably be as high as they get for the next week or so.
Our weekend features continued highs into the lower 90s with sunshine. We don’t expect rain, so outdoor plans will enjoy not having to worry about the weather. This pattern remains locked in place into next week, meaning temperatures will remain above 90 degrees with rain chances staying on the lower end of the spectrum. Parts of southeast Alabama are now in moderate drought, so rain is something we really need. At least in the short term, prospects aren’t good.
