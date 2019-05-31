Local foundation teaches Clotilda history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man living in Montgomery hopes to inspire people about the history of the Clotilda through an organization located in Montgomery.
DePaul Pogue is president of the Clotilda Legacy Foundation. He grew up in Mobile hearing and reading stories about the slave ship that was burned back in the 1800′s after it illegally brought more than 100 slaves from Africa to the United States. He says one of his relatives was among those on the ship.
“One of my family members is Pogue-Lee Allen and he was reportedly a part of that particular ship,” said Pogue.
Pogue says the Clotilda Legacy Foundation has been five years in the making. It’s headquarters is located at 1704 Edgar D. Nixon avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. There, you’ll find books, displays and pictures that depict what the slaves may have seen once they arrived in Mobile. He calls it the “Dungeon Hall of Knowledge.”
With the recent discovery of the Clotilda in the Mobile River Pogue hopes this become a place where people can learn more about it’s history.
“What we have here are people who may not know as much about international trade as much as ships but they are here and we are duty bound to teach them," said Pogue.
Pogue was in Mobile when historians and experts made the announcement about the discovery of the Clotilda.
