Man charged with assault after fight over ex-boyfriend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is being charged with assault after a fight, Montgomery police say.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Dennis Davidson, 30, is charged with first degree assault.
Duckett says officers were called to the 3400 block of McGehee Road around 4:30 a.m. after a report of an assault. The victim told officers he had been cut during a fight with Davidson.
An investigation indicated the fight was over an ex-boyfriend, Duckett says.
Davidson was taken into custody Thursday by the Fugitive Marshals Task Force and charged.
