Man charged with assault after fight over ex-boyfriend
By WSFA Staff | May 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 12:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is being charged with assault after a fight, Montgomery police say.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Dennis Davidson, 30, is charged with first degree assault.

Duckett says officers were called to the 3400 block of McGehee Road around 4:30 a.m. after a report of an assault. The victim told officers he had been cut during a fight with Davidson.

An investigation indicated the fight was over an ex-boyfriend, Duckett says.

Davidson was taken into custody Thursday by the Fugitive Marshals Task Force and charged.

