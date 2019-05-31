Montgomery’s 2019 Parade of Homes happens this weekend

The 2019 Central Site is located in the Lockwood. This year’s central site will feature five homes from four different builders. “Having a central site with so many houses and builders allows the public the chance to come out to one spot and see a variety of building styles and homes in one location. Our job is to create our customers dream home and each of the homes in the Central Site showcases the latest in home building trends and technologies to help build that dream.” said Doug Fuhrman, 2019 GMHBA President.