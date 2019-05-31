Montgomery’s 2019 Parade of Homes happens this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association (GMHBA) will host a Parade of Homes over a two-weekend period, Saturday and Sunday and the again on June 8 and 9.
The Parade will feature a Central Site located at Lockwood development in Montgomery, three villages and 30 homes built throughout the River Region. This year’s Parade also includes the 2019 Ideal Home built by New Age Builders, located in the Lockwood Central Site.
The Ideal Home, located in Lockwood, is a special project for the Association. The Ideal Home is being built with the latest in design trends and ideas, including the trendy open layout among many other updated design features.
"Things like the hand-scraped hardwood floors, to the shiplap walls to the quartz countertops, and the professional grade Kitchen-Aid appliances," says Jimmy Adams, CEO of New Age Builders. "There's so much that goes into these homes that really make it an up to date, modern home."
The 2019 Central Site is located in the Lockwood. This year’s central site will feature five homes from four different builders. “Having a central site with so many houses and builders allows the public the chance to come out to one spot and see a variety of building styles and homes in one location. Our job is to create our customers dream home and each of the homes in the Central Site showcases the latest in home building trends and technologies to help build that dream.” said Doug Fuhrman, 2019 GMHBA President.
The 2019 Parade will also feature three villages that have at least three homes in one neighborhood. There are two villages located in Pike Road, which include The Orchards, and The Waters. There is one village in Montgomery located in New Park.
"We just think it's important to show the community what our new home builders can do. There's lots of trends every year that people want to look at, and we want to showcase what our builders are good at and what they can do," says GMHBA Publications Director, Marie Price.
The Parade of Homes will be open each weekend of the Parade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Parade Guide will hit newsstands the last week of May and can be found at any local River Bank & Trust location, any one of the Parade homes or by calling the GMHBA office at (334) 277-7766.
