New Chick-Fil-A to open in Eufaula

EUFAULA (WTVM) - Well, it’s now official- Chick-Fil-A is coming to Eufaula!
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs confirmed the news on his Facebook on Thursday.
It is not yet clear where the popular chain restaurant will be located, but Tibbs says Chick-Fil-A will begin construction next week and is expected to be open by mid-October.
The post received more than 200 comments, with most people saying they were excited by the announcement and by the growth of the City in general.
