Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to host annual charity basketball game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get your popcorn ready! Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens’ third annual charity alumni basketball game is coming to the Capital City Saturday.
Owens, a native of Alex City, holds the annual event between alumni of Central-Coosa and Benjamin Russell high schools. This year, that event is coming to the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
“The game started as a way to give back to the hometown and have something for the kids,” said Adres Hicks, one the event’s coordinators. “We want to send the message that if you work hard you can be successful even if you don’t make it to the pros.”
Fans will have an opportunity to have memorabilia signed by the pros at the event. Pros like two-time Super Bowl Champion Justin Tuck, NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, former NFL players Scottie Vines and Adalius Thomas, and former NBA players Jamarrio Moon and Gerald Wallace.
Owens was on WSFA’s Alabama Live to talk about how big the event has gotten in just its third year.
“We just wanted to do something within out community to initiate what we’re doing and it grew so fast that we had to find a bigger venue to accommodate the crowd,” said Owens.
The six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro selection went on to talk about how he’s using his platform to give back.
“We wanted to use this moment to understand our responsibilities of what we’ve been blessed with in our talent and give back to the kids outside of our own area code, so we just wanted to motivate, encourage, inspire those kids that really don’t have a blue print or road map to get to where they want to be,” said Owens.
The Acadome doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s game beginning at 2:30 p.m. and the men’s game with the pro-players should start around 4:30 p.m.
Ticket prices will be $20 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds from the event will be shared among several charities in the players’ Alabama hometowns.
