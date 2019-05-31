187th Fighter Wing welcomes new leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mission and legacy of 187th Fighter Wing is known around the world. Friday a new commander is at the helm.
A change of command was held Friday at Dannelly Field. Col. Ed Casey officially assumed the duties as commander of the 187th from Col. William Sparrow.
“The community, the citizens here show so much pride in their military. It makes it such an incredible place to raise your family and work. I want our citizens to know that,” Sparrow said.
Casey has served as vice commander and brings a wealth of military leadership with more than 500 combat hours on four aircraft.
“We deliver combat airman and aircraft for rapid world wide deployment anytime, anywhere. We do it with excellence keeping with our Tuskegee airman lineage. Just ask ISIS during our last deployment,” Casey said.
One of Casey’s biggest tasks will be preparing for the F-35, while still continuing the F-16 mission.
“We cant sit back and rest on fact that our stock is very high. The world is facing increased global disorder. It’s a crazy place right now. America needs us,” Casey said. “They need us to be ready to defend our nation, our interests when we are called upon, and they need us to be ready when called upon.”
The wing commander is the ranking officer in charge of 1300+ military and civilian personnel assigned to Dannelly Field.
Sparrow is retiring after more than three decades of military service.
