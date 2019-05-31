Wiregrass farmers concerned about heat wave impacting crops

HEADLAND, Ala. (WSFA) - As we continue this stretch of hot weather farmers are concerned about how the heat will impact their crops.
Every day, Curry Parker makes his rounds to check his crops. The hum of his irrigation system pumping water is constant.
“We’re not switching it off. We have some irrigation wells that have been running for two weeks and haven’t been switched off,” said Parker.
Parker hopes to protect his irrigated corn from scorching, high 90-degree temperatures. Farmers say it’s been about 18 days since they’ve had a good rain.
“We’re trying to water everything we can,” said Parker.
But even man-made water sources are no match for mother nature.
“There’s one thing the irrigation system can’t control - that’s the temperature. This 100 degree temperature does bring concern affecting corn pollination,” said Agronomist William Birdsong. “It can be devastating to the yield."
Birdsong says high temperatures could kill the pollen and the kernels on the corn won’t fertilize. Farmers will end up with no kernels or “scattered grain.”
As Parker monitors his irrigated corn, he already knows his dry land corn is a loss this year.
Walking through the field, there are corn patches that are light brown - an indication of plants that are dry, dead, and have no moisture.
With ground temperatures soaring to 124 degrees, and no moisture, it’s getting too hot for young seedlings and the ground is too hard.
Farmers, like Parker, have paused planting for crops like cotton. He has about 80 acres he’s hoping to get in the soil if they’re able to get some rain. He also has seedlings in the ground, dry, waiting on rain.
“Deeply concerned, we’re running out of time because we need the crop up and growing,” said Parker.
As he waits for cooler temperatures, Curry plans to host a prayer vigil Friday morning with other farmers to call on who he believes can bring farmers what they need.
“He says, ‘Ask and I will give.’ In the morning, we’re going to have a prayer meeting and we’re going to ask and I know He’s going to give," said Parker.
The prayer meeting is at 7:30 a.m. at Curry’s farm located at 3428 County Road 49 in Headland. It’s open to all farmers.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.