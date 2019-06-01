Hot and dry weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surprise, surprise - it’s another hot day! Highs are rising into the low 90s under plenty of sunshine. Remember to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you’re outside - the sun is brutal and no rain is expected.
Saturday evening plans? A warm evening is expected with temperatures in the 80s until about 9 pm. Lows tonight will eventually settle into the 60s again.
Tomorrow is simply a repeat of today, just perhaps a degree or two warmer.
If you’re at the beach this weekend, the overall forecast looks good. A pop-up shower or storms is possible tomorrow afternoon, but it looks like much of the coast will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s, the rip current risk is low, seas look mostly calm with waves between 1 to 2 feet, and winds will be out of the SW in the afternoon up to 13kts.
The next 7 Days will feature above average heat (normal high temperatures for this time of year are around 88 degrees). Low-end rain chances are possible by the end of the workweek, which we need - parts of southeast Alabama are in a drought.
Today is the first day of Hurricane Season - are you prepared? We’re close enough to the coast to be impacted, so now is the time to put together your hurricane supplies kit. It should includes things such as flashlights and batteries, water, non-perishable food, extra cash, a weather radio, first aid and important documents. The season lasts until November 30th.
