Huge turnout for March for Babies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many turned out for Saturday’s March for Babies in Montgomery.
March for Babies is a part of the March of Dimes program and is the largest fundraising event the March of Dimes hosts every year.
Over 1,000 marchers walked three miles around Baptist East Hospital to raise awareness for babies born prematurely in central Alabama.
Statistically, one in eight babies is born prematurely in Alabama.
“Babies are dying and we have one of the highest rates here in Alabama, and so it’s just important to always bring awareness but then also to come together as a community to celebrate funds that we’ve been raising this year and to walk as a community to show that we support our moms and babies," said Greater Alabama March of Dimes Executive Director Ashley Toms.
The money raised at Saturday’s walk will go to the babies in central Alabama who need it the most.
