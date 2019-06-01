Keeping your house cool during the summer months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s not even summer but the temperatures would make you think it was. With the heat already here, now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the summer.
Summer isn’t officially here, but some residents are already feeling the heat.
"It is smoking hot,” said Emmett Woods.
One way experts say you can get your home ready for the summer is by getting your air conditioning system serviced professionally.
"Very important to clean the unit two times a year,” said Air Conditioning by Luquire Service Manager Billy Gibson.
Gibson says a number of things can go wrong if you do not properly maintain your unit.
"We are seeing a lot of electrical problems due to the heat and a lot of times we see the drains stopped up from not being serviced,” said Gibson.
Gibson says checking air filters is something homeowners can do on their own.
"That one actually took out a unit,” said Gibson.
By doing some very simple things you could prevent A/C breakdowns.
"Cleaning the drains, washing the outside unit, and changing your filters,” said Gibson.
With the summer months being busy this time of year for air conditioning companies the wait time for repairs could be longer causing a big headache.
"It may be two or three days before someone can get to you. To do that when it is a 100 degrees outside it is just not good,” said Gibson.
Another suggestion to keep the hot air out of your home and to keep the cool air in your home is to add some exhaust fans and make sure you have very good installation in your attic.
