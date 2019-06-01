1 killed in 3-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-85

A crash between three vehicles on I-85 outside Montgomery resulted in one death Saturday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 1, 2019 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 2:34 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Saturday morning.

Cpl. Jess Thornton says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Exit 15 north of Montgomery when a vehicle driven by Akiethain Jamal Dennison collided with another vehicle. Thornton said a tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash.

Dennison, 29, of Auburn, was killed in the crash. Thornton said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle and the tractor-trailer were injured, Thornton says.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

