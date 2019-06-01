1 killed in 3-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Saturday morning.
Cpl. Jess Thornton says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Exit 15 north of Montgomery when a vehicle driven by Akiethain Jamal Dennison collided with another vehicle. Thornton said a tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash.
Dennison, 29, of Auburn, was killed in the crash. Thornton said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the other vehicle and the tractor-trailer were injured, Thornton says.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.