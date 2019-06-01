Meet the March of Dimes ambassador family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery family will serve as the ambassador family for this weekend’s March for Babies event.
March for Babies is a walk hosted by the March of Dimes. The walk is held annually in Montgomery to raise money for local mothers and their children.
This year’s ambassador family is the Beattie family.
Ryker and Layla Beattie are two very active one-year-olds, but they weren’t always that way. The pair was born 16 weeks early and suffered many complications.
“Every day we felt like we were getting bad news, you know, something else happened, another setback and something else having to be done," said Heidi Beattie, Ryker and Layla’s mother.
That’s when the March of Dimes stepped in.
“Our daughter here, Layla, she had to use an oscillator ventilator, which is just a kind of a more intense ventilator to help with her lung development," said Beattie. "When I went into labor, I got a steroid shot to help speed up the twins’ lung development and that was also discovered through research funded by the March of Dimes.”
After over 100 days in Baptist South’s NICU, Ryker and Layla finally got to go home for good. That’s why Heidi wants to share her story - to give hope to other parents struggling.
“We both felt like if we heard a story like ours - especially with children who are born as early as ours - it would’ve really helped us a lot and given us a little bit of hope during those days in the NICU," Beattie said.
The March for Babies will be held on Saturday at the Baptist Health DeBoer Building, which is located at 301 Brown Springs Road. The walk will start at 8 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.
