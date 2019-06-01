Montgomery group holds prayer walk in Regency Park

“Now that made me feel good. I’m not gonna lie, that gave me a teardrop because that made me feel like maybe somebody cares. I’m glad to see the police walking with us and seeing some of the things that we really need,” said Monica Smith. “That means everybody is trying to learn how to fellowship. That’s the main thing. We’ve got to come in unity. We’ve got to work together. We can’t just let this stuff go on and just let it be. We actually got to stick together. That means we’re all in this neighborhood, we need to work together. That means we need to kick out things that need to be kicked out, and if we need help, come on, help us out.”