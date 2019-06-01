Montgomery group holds prayer walk in Regency Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - OUR Montgomery, a group made up of religious organizations throughout the city, came together for a prayer walk in Regency Park to try to bring awareness to violence throughout the community.
“We believe that the city of Montgomery is more powerful together,” said New Walk of Life Church Pastor Ken Austin. “We believe that if we come together as a whole, walking and praying together, we’re able to overcome a lot of the issues inside of this city.”
This is the fourth prayer walk that OUR Montgomery has had this year. Some people getting involved month after month to try to make a difference in Montgomery.
“This is my third,” said Anna Mobley. “I see myself as an intercessor, so I’m just coming and praying that the lost will be found. That those that do have Christ as their savior will step into the roles that He has called them to and that new vision will be given. That dreams , visions, everything will just come to pass and that we will all step into our divine destinies.”
One participant says she knows what it’s like to have your world changed because of violence. Pamala Pace lost her 18-year-old son, and his murder remains an unsolved case. She says things like this prayer walk bring her peace and she hopes will change the community for the better.
“I believe that through prayer and change, people coming together, we can make a difference,” said Pace. “People need to stop thinking that, ‘I cant say anything, I can’t be a snitch.’ I believe that people need to start coming forward and saying what’s on them and what they saw. That’s going to make the difference.”
One member of the Regency Park community who witnessed the prayer walk and says it feels like a step in the right direction.
“Now that made me feel good. I’m not gonna lie, that gave me a teardrop because that made me feel like maybe somebody cares. I’m glad to see the police walking with us and seeing some of the things that we really need,” said Monica Smith. “That means everybody is trying to learn how to fellowship. That’s the main thing. We’ve got to come in unity. We’ve got to work together. We can’t just let this stuff go on and just let it be. We actually got to stick together. That means we’re all in this neighborhood, we need to work together. That means we need to kick out things that need to be kicked out, and if we need help, come on, help us out.”
OUR Montgomery officials say they plan to have a prayer walk on the first Saturday of every month for the rest of the year.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.