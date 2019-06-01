WSFA earns 17 awards at Alabama AP Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a proud day for members of the WSFA 12 News Family. Several of our talent and the station as a whole took home several awards from the Alabama AP AWARDS in Birmingham Saturday.
The WSFA team took home 17 awards total, including five first place awards. As a station, WSFA took home first place in Public Service, while taking home second place in Outstanding News Operation and Best Regular Scheduled Newscast.
Several of our talent took home of first and second place in several categories including:
- Best Spot News Story (1st Place) - “Montgomery Pallet Fire”
- Best Sports Anchor - Stephen Gunter (1st Place), Maria Martin (3rd Place)
- Best Reporter - Jennifer Horton (1st Place), Rosanna Smith (3rd Place)
- Best Weather Anchor - Amanda Curran (1st Place), Josh Johnson (2nd Place)
- Lifestyle Feature (2nd Place) - Judd Davis, Ted Hughes and Doug Gooden’s “County Road 12”
- Best Coverage of Scheduled Event (2nd Place) - “Election Coverage”
- Best Investigation News Reporting (2nd Place) - Jennifer Horton and Andre Morgan’s “Parole Investigation”
- Best Sports Feature (2nd Place) - Maria Martin’s “From Tragedy to Triumph”
- Best Specialized Reporting: Rosanna Smith (2nd Place), Lydia Nusbaum (3rd Place)
Congratulations to everyone on their individual honors from the WSFA family.
