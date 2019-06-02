End to our dry weather in sight?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here we go again... Today is just another day in the hot and mostly dry pattern we’ve been stuck in for some time. Highs will warm into the middle 90s for many under sunny skies. A cool front will move into north Alabama and could bring them some showers and storms, but odds of rain in central and south Alabama are slim. So when is it our turn?
Well, unfortunately, the answer is not in the near-term, but don’t worry - the end is in sight. Monday and Tuesday will both feature more of the same with highs in the 90s under abundant sunshine.
By Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure overhead begins to shift east, which will allow a low pressure system to start heading our way. At the same time, a tropical system that the National Hurricane Center is watching for possible storm development will move north, bringing deep tropical moisture with it. These two systems combined could mean rounds of rain for us by the end of the week.
With areas of Alabama under a drought, rain is needed. Some late-week storms could be strong, so with cautious optimism we’ll welcome the rain but keep an eye on the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.