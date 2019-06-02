Fatal wreck in Trinity kills 1-year-old

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car accident has claimed the life of a 1-year-old child.
Karla Gabriela Barrera, 22, of Decatur was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Ipsco Road which left the roadway at the intersection of Woodall Road.
The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
Barrera and an 8 year-old child were removed from the vehicle, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. Barrera was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and the surviving child was transported to a local area hospital.
The crash occurred three miles east of Trinity.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
WAFF is on the scene right now.
This happened at the intersection of Ipsco Street and Woodall Road.
No names or further information is being released until next of kin is notified
