Firefighters battle 2nd Alarm blaze at Montgomery strip mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire/Rescue firefighter was reported possibly trapped inside a burning structure at a strip mall Saturday morning.
According to MFR, units responded to the blaze in the 3600 block of South Perry Street and upon arrival found the one-story strip mall structure with heavy smoke visible. One unit made entry and attacked the fire, then reported a firefighter was possibly trapped. A 2nd Alarm was called.
MFR said the firefighter was able to quickly remove himself and units were ordered to back out of the structure. An accountability report was done to make sure all of the firefighters were safe, and once it was complete they continued extinguishing the flames.
No civilians or fire personnel were reported injured, MFR said, and fire investigators determined the blaze began from an electrical short in a light ballast.
