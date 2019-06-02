Gov. Ivey orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the Virginia Beach victims.
Ivey issued the order Saturday at the request of President Donald Trump, her office reported. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.
Twelve people, 11 of them Virginia Beach employees, were killed by the shooter who opened fire inside a municipal building on Friday. The suspect, a 40-year-old engineer, worked in the city’s utilities department.
