Gov. Ivey orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims

Alabama flags flown at half-staff. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
By WSFA Staff | June 2, 2019 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 10:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the Virginia Beach victims.

Ivey issued the order Saturday at the request of President Donald Trump, her office reported. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.

Twelve people, 11 of them Virginia Beach employees, were killed by the shooter who opened fire inside a municipal building on Friday. The suspect, a 40-year-old engineer, worked in the city’s utilities department.

