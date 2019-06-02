Man injured in shooting near Gunter Annex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting near Maxwell Air Force Base’s Gunter Annex Saturday night.
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Andre Mitchell, the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Congressman Dickinson Drive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Gunter Annex is located at 2255 Cong W L Dickinson Dr., about a mile from the 2600 block.
