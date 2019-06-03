1 arrested after shot fired into Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police opened an investigation around 1: 30 a.m. Monday regarding a shot being fired into a local business. They made an arrest before the sun came up.
While the Montgomery Police Department has a policy against identifying specific businesses, they would confirm the incident happened in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard.
The suspect, Dorsett Cotton, 37, was taken into custody on the scene for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Despite the building being occupied, there were no injuries, Montgomery police confirmed.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
