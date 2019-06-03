13 former SEC football players are on the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thirteen former SEC standouts who earned a spot on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Eight of the SEC players on this year’s ballot also were on last year’s ballot including Alabama defensive end E.J. Junior, who is on the ballot for the fourth straight year. This is the seventh straight year that Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has appeared on the ballot.
Alabama offensive tackle Chris Samuels, Florida defensive end Kevin Carter and LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, are all appearing on the ballot for the first time.
Returning to the ballot after being a nominee for the Class of 2018 but not for the Class of 2019 is Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr.
The Class of 2019 ballot had 11 former SEC stars, including Arkansas running back Darren McFadden and Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis, who were chosen for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The additions of McFadden and Willis brought the number of SEC players in the College Football Hall of Fame to 92.
- Gregg Carr, Auburn, linebacker, 1981-84
- Kevin Carter, Florida, defensive end, 1991-94
- Tim Couch, Kentucky, quarterback, 1996-98
- Brad Culpepper, Florida, defensive tackle, 1988-91
- Glenn Dorsey, LSU, defensive tackle, 2004-07
- Kevin Faulk, LSU, running back, 1995-98
- E.J. Junior, Alabama, defensive end, 1977-1980
- Bobby Majors, Tennessee, defensive back, 1969-71
- David Pollack, Georgia, defensive end, 2001-2004
- Chris Samuels, Alabama, offensive tackle, 1996-99
- Larry Seivers, Tennessee, wide receiver, 1974-76
- Al Wilson, Tennessee, linebacker, 1995-1998
The Class of 2020 will be announced in January in New Orleans before the CFP national-championship game. The new members will be inducted on Dec. 8, 2020, at the National Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner in New York.
To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a player must have been named a first-team All-American by a selector used by the NCAA in determining the consensus All-American team, be at least 10 seasons but not more than 50 seasons removed from his final college campaign and no longer be an active pro player.
The Veterans Committee can make recommendations that allow for the inductions of players from more than 50 years ago.
While the selection process includes college nominations, District Steering Committees and a vote by the more than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation, the Hall of Fame class is selected by the NFF Honors Court.
