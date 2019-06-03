Homeless man sought after cellphone dispute ends with stabbing

GORDON, Ala. (WSFA) - South Alabama police are searching for a homeless man accused of stabbing a father who, along with his young sons, was looking for a lost cellphone.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Gordon, a small town in Houston County.
According to Gordon Police Chief Jim Mock, the father and his sons, 14 and 16, had been camping under a bridge along the Chattahoochee River as part of a family outing.
They’d left the area but realized they’d left a cellphone behind and returned to get it. Chief Mock said when they reached the area where they’d been camping, they were told by another couple staying in the area that a man had taken.
The suspect, a homeless man who apparently lived in a vehicle, denied he had the phone. When the family saw the phone in the man’s vehicle, they dialed the number and it started ringing.
That’s when Mock said the suspect got an edged weapon from inside his vehicle, jumped out of the car and lunged at the 14-year-old. The father got between the man and his children and was subsequently stabbed in the abdomen.
Mock said the suspect then jumped in the vehicle and left the scene.
The father was taken to an area hospital where he was taken into surgery. Mock said he’d lost a lot of blood but that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The search for the suspect continues, but police have not released any information on him, including a name.
