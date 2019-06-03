I-65 southbound shut down near Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash near Clanton is causing heavy delays on Interstate 65 southbound.
According to Chilton County authorities, the southbound lanes are closed at Exit 212 to clean up an 18-wheeler crash.
“For those traveling South to Chilton County pack a snack. The closure will continue longer than anticipated due to additional damage to truck. No known reopen time. All roads around downtown Clanton are a mess,” Chilton County E-9-1-1 said in a post on Facebook.
There is also congestion on highways 145 and 31 due to traffic being detoured off the interstate.
Detours are in place at exits 205 and 212, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
