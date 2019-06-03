Jay King on why he’s the best candidate for House District 74

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jay King is one of the six Republican candidates in the running for the House District 74 seat.
The seat was formerly held by Dimitri Polizos but was left vacant after Polizos died on March 27. King said he has since received “personal endorsements from both Dimitri’s mother and sister.”
King joined the Alabama Army National Guard in 1990, but in 1994 he joined forces with the Montgomery Police Department. King still works at the Montgomery Police Department and is currently a police lieutenant there.
“I believe that my 25 years of law enforcement experience will give a unique perspective on the state house floor and on the development of various laws, that I as a police officer have to enforce every day," King said.
King said, if elected, he will focus on the following five issues: education, industry, infrastructure, the justice system and public safety.
“I have a different take on education. I think that in order for education to be viable in the city of Montgomery we need to look at providing programs that work," King said.
“I think that we should re-merge our magnet school program into the traditional school, because it would allow our magnet school students to interact with more kids their age and it would also allow our traditional or general students to have a thing to strive for, a thing to motivate them to excel," King said.
“I think that we really need to pay attention to the five key industries that we have in the state of Alabama and make sure they have the support they need to make Alabama a thriving business and industrial state," King said.
“Working with the Department of Transportation is something I’ve done throughout my career with the police department," King said.
“I am the only candidate that has a working knowledge of what goes on inside of our jails and what goes on inside of our courts. I think that, like I said, being able to offer that perspective when it comes to the development of law is really needed in the state," King said.
“Public safety… there’s no other candidate that has the experience I do when it comes to enforcing the law," King said.
King said his experiences as a police officer have prepared him for the House District 74 seat and that there is no other candidate in the running with the amount of experience he has.
“I think that my experience will allow me to temper everything I do in the state house and make sure that the laws we pass are fair, they’re defendable in court, and enforceable on the street,” King said.
There are six Republican candidates running for the House District 74 seat and one Democrat. District 74 covers much of north and east Montgomery.
The primary election will take place on June 11. If a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on August 27. Whoever wins the primary election will go on to face the one Democratic candidate, Rayford Mack, in the general election on November 12.
