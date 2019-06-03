Many Lee County tornado victims remain in temporary housing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three months after two tornadoes hit Lee County, many storm victims remain in temporary housing.
East Alabama Medical Center foundation is providing a place to stay for 20 families. It comes at a cost of $10,000 a month.
The foundation is also giving the families furniture that they will get to keep when they move into a permanent place.
EAMC is also helping build new homes for victims. So far, they have constructed three homes. They will build more in the fall.
EAMC has received around $250,000 in donations that’s helping with temporary and permanent housing.
If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the recovery, visit the Mend website. If you are a victim in need of a permanent place to stay, you can apply to have a home built through the Fuller Center.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.