Montgomery teen charged after 2 separate robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager was arrested and charged in connection to two separate robberies, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Tedarius Ware, 17, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.
The first incident occurred on April 17 when a male teenager told police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people he knew. Ware and a second juvenile male were identified as the suspects.
The other juvenile was taken into custody on April 30 and charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
The second robbery occurred on May 13 when an unknown suspect robbed a resident at knifepoint on Rigby Street. There were no injuries.
Ware was first taken into MPD custody on May 29 and charged with one count of first-degree robbery related to the incident on April 17.
After further investigation, Ware was identified as the suspect in the May 13 robbery and was charged on May 31 with an additional count of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
