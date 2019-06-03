Montgomery Zoo offers programs to mark National Zoo & Aquarium Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June is National Zoo and Aquarium Month, a time to show a little extra support for your favorite zoo or aquarium. The Montgomery Zoo has several programs to encourage folks to show a little extra support.
One of them is the animal adoption program to help support the care of the animals here. You can sponsor the care, conservation and well-being of the zoo animals, you’ll get a picture of your animal, a fact sheet, and adoption certificate, and your name will be added to the adoption wall.
This month, the Montgomery Zoo will celebrate World Giraffe Day! On June 21, a special focus will be put on bringing awareness to the dwindling population of giraffes in the wild. A percentage of the proceeds from the day’s special activities will be contributed to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Twiga Walinzi (Giraffe Guards) to further conservation and education efforts.
The Montgomery Zoo currently has more than 400 animals. It just introduced the brand new river otters last week. The most recent exhibit to open is stingray bay; it opened in the spring of 2018.
And the Zoo is currently raising funds to construct a new reptile facility with room for more than 200 snakes, frogs, and lizards including a Komodo dragon, king cobra snake and Indian gharial alligator.
National Zoo and Aquarium Month was first proclaimed in 1982 by President Ronald Regan.
