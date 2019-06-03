More Alabamians eligible for WIC with new income guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -New changes to income guidelines mean more Alabamians are eligible for assistance under the Woman, Infants, and Children Nutrition program (WIC).
The new income eligibility guideline went into affect June 1. The guidelines are used by state agencies like the Alabama Department of Public Health-to determine if a person can participate in WIC.
The program is designed to assist pregnant women, women who just had a baby, or a parent or guardian of a child less than 5 years old.
WIC provides milk, eggs, cheese, juice, cereal, whole gran bread, brown rice, peanut butter, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
Breastfeeding women may get all these foods plus canned tuna or salmon and extra milk, cheese and eggs. Infants may receive infant formula if not fully breastfed, and infant cereal, fruits and vegetables.
Participants also receive free nutrition education and breastfeeding counseling support.
Families who receive Medicaid, food stamps or Family Assistance - formerly known as TANF or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families - already meet the income qualifications for WIC. The program is also available to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Guidelines are based on WIC applicants’ gross income before taxes are withheld. The new income guidelines are:
Family Size:1
Annual: $23,107
Month: $1,926
Week: $445
Family Size: 2
Annual: $31,284
Month: $2,607
Week: $602
Family Size: 3
Annual: $39,461
Month: $3,289
Week: $759
Family Size: 4
Annual: $47,638
Month: $3,970
Week: $917
Family Size: 5
Annual: $55,815
Month: $4,652
Week: $1,074
Family Size: 6
Annual: $63,992
Month: $5,333
Week: $1,231
Family Size: 7
Annual: $72,169
Month: $6,015
Week: $1,388
Family Size: 8
Annual: $80,346
Month: $6,696
Week: $1,546
Family Size: 9
Annual: $88,523
Month: $7,377
Week: $1,703
Family Size: 10
Annual: $96,700
Month: $8,059
Week: $1,860
